Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Robert S. Nester Funeral Home
8405 Kings Highway
New Tripoli, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Robert S. Nester Funeral Home
8405 Kings Highway
New Tripoli, PA
View Map
William S. Ruppert Obituary
William S. Ruppert, 88, of Lenhartsville, PA. passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA. on October 28, 2019. He was the husband of Shirley E. (Hausman) Ruppert, with whom he celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on October 10, 2019. Born in Oley, PA., he was the son of the late Sylvester and Sally (Dautrich) Ruppert. He was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the US Navy from 1948-1951. He worked for many years at Mack Trucking, Macungie, PA. until his retirement. William was a member of Jacob's Church, New Tripoli, Lynnport and Kutztown Fire Companies. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include seven daughters, Lucille A. Miller, at home, Loretta L. wife of Bruce Peters, New Tripoli, Carolyn A. wife of Gary Krick, Lenhartsville, Brenda E. wife of Michael Lentz, Germansville, Doris S. wife of John Turko, Kempton, Rita M. wife of Richard Reinhart, New Tripoli, and Teresa L. wife of Steven Riegel, NC.; twenty-five grandchildren; forty-one great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Crystal Dawn Turko; and five siblings. William's funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM. in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA., with a calling hour to begin at 9:30 AM. Interment, with military honors, following service in Jacob's Union Cemetery, New Tripoli, PA. Rev. Scott L. Shay will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Jacob's Church Memorial Fund sent c/o Funeral Home. Visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2019
