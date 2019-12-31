Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
William "Bill" Schwarz, 86, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 while in the care of Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. He was the loving husband of the late Barbara Schwarz. Born in New York, he was the son of the late Milton and Irene (Kuhn) Schwarz. Bill was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the Wharton School of Business. He honorably served his country in the United States Army.

SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his children Julia Bopst and her husband David of Jarrettsville, MD, Linda Fiadino and her husband Michael of Bethlehem, Rick Voigt of Jarrettsville, MD, Pattie Smiley and her husband Tim of Grottoes, VA, Ellie Chapman and her husband Jim of Northbrook, IL and Dana Manning and Roy of Sanford, ME; brother Robert Schwarz and his wife Kay of Sea Girt, NJ; 13 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and his loving dog Andy.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 PM until time of the service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Company, 100 Stoke Park Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 31, 2019
