Bill Boswell, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away December 15, 2019. He was born to William and Elizabeth Boswell on July 27, 1943. Bill was the loving husband of Sharon West Boswell for nearly 56 years. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1961 and joined the U.S. Navy the same year. He retired after 20 years to Athens, GA and continued consulting with CACI. His last employment was as the office manager at Athens Spine and Neurological Surgery until he retired in 2007.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters Shelley Reeves (Greg), Melody Nagel (David), and Allyson Hess (Adam); grandchildren Alex Moore (Morgan), Kelsey Moore Nail (Jayde), Seth Nagel, Madison Nagel Stutts (Sterling), Regan, Mallory, and Brady Hess; two great-grandsons, Charlie and Hollis Moore; and a sister, Betty Jane Schmoyer (Jerry). A sister, Barbara, and a brother, Bradley, predeceased him. Bill loved traveling, especially to see his family, music, and trains. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 24, 2019