William Starrett, 95, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020, while in the care of Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. In 1949, he married Ann (Ulrich) Starrett who passed away in 2005 after 56 years of marriage. Bill was born in Boston, MA on May 2, 1924 to the late Henry A. and Alma B. (Hocker) Starrett. When Bill was two years old, his family moved to the Panama Canal Zone where his father was Assistant Manager of the Ancon Commissary. He graduated from Balboa High School in 1942. Bill honorably served his country in the U.S. Army with the 155th Airborne and Glider division during WWII. He graduated from Dickinson College in 1948 with a bachelor of science degree. Bill's lifelong career was in Geology. During the early 1950's uranium rush, Bill worked for U.S. Steel and the U.S. Geologic Survey in West Virginia, New Mexico and Colorado. In 1953, he relocated and was hired by Bethlehem Steel where he was a combustion analyst. Later, he was a research technician in Coal and Coke/Raw Mineral Characterization division of Homer Research Labs, until retiring after 30 years of service at the end of 1982. After retiring, Bill worked part-time for the Bethlehem Public Library as a film inspector and bookmobile driver. Bill was an active member of Rosemont Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher, counter, and was in the bell choir. Bill enjoyed reading, photography, jewelry making, faceting, camping, golf, and Astronomy.
Survivors: Bill is survived by his three sons, John, Tom, and Paul, all of Bethlehem; one grandson, Joseph, of Haddonfield, NJ.
Services: A funeral service will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Rosemont Lutheran Church, 1705 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018, where friends and relatives may call from 9AM until the time of the service. His burial with military honors will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park cemetery. Bill's arrangements are entrusted to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or the Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street #102 Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 3, 2020