William T. "Bill" Hudreck passed away peacefully with his family at his side, August 19th at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, PA, after a very short, unexpected illness. He was born on July 21, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA. He is predeceased by his parents William and Genevieve Hudreck. He was the devoted and loving husband of L. Jane Hudreck. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in May 2020. He leaves behind his son Bryan C. Hudreck and his fiancée Michelle L. Litts, a son of the heart Brian L. Scaramucci, and a father of the heart David Myers. He will be deeply missed by his service dog, Mia, and his grand-dogs Tinker and Sandy. Bill attended The Community College of Philadelphia, Penn State University, and Lafayette College. His degrees were in Aerospace and General Science. Bill retired as a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force after 21 years of service, including serving in Vietnam from 1971 – 1972. After military service, he was employed with the Department of Defense Contract Management Agency as a Quality Assurance Analyst for 18 years in the Bucks County area of PA and at Lockheed Martin in Owego, NY. He provided quality assurance oversight on various military projects, including the Presidential Helicopter. His hobbies included golf, kayaking, fly and surf fishing, hunting, Civil War history, Flyers hockey, politics, helping friends, and, most importantly, spending time with his family. Bill was a life member of the Air Force Sergeant's Association, VFW, NRA, and was the Treasurer of the Vietnam Veteran's Assoc. of Owego, NY.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the PA Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) or the Sanctuary at Haafsville