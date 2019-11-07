Home

Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
410 W. Center St.
Nazareth, PA
William T. Serencsits


1925 - 2019
William T. Serencsits Obituary
William T. "Willie" Serencsits, 94, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019, in Country Meadows of Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of the late Elizabeth C. "Betty" (Keppel) Serencsits. Willie was born on July 23, 1925, and was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Serencsits) Iwankovits. He will be deeply missed by children, William F. Serencsits and wife, Colleen, of Charleston, SC, Germaine Stoudt and husband, Mike, of Stockertown, Mark Serencsits and wife, Lorraine, of Bushkill Township. Willie was a proud and loving Opa to his grandchildren, William L. Serencsits and wife, Megan, Renee and Brian Serencsits, Heather Stoudt and great-grandson, Trevor Stoudt. He is also survived by a sister, Agnes Schweitzer, of Austria, and sister-in-laws, Jeanette Bruneio and Phyllis Storm, and her husband, Fran. He was predeceased by infant daughter, Marianne Serencsits, and sister, Rose Jandrisevits. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM in Holy Family Church, 410 W. Center St., Nazareth PA 18064. Family and friends may visit on Sunday from 6:00-8:00 PM and Monday 9:30-10:30 AM in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Hospice or , in care of the funeral home. Please see full obituary and offer online condolences at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 7, 2019
