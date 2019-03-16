Morning Call Obituaries
William T.H. "Fish" Heckman, 77, of Allentown, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Shirley J. (Clewell) Heckman. They celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in November 2018. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Eugene W. and Esther (Brobst) Heckman. Bill worked for Mack Trucks in several different capacities for 45 years before retiring in 2007. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing, especially in Canada. Also known as "Chilly Willy", Bill was a great husband and father and loved spending time with his grandchildren.Survivors: Wife, Shirley; Daughters: Sonia L. Bratsch and her husband Kenneth of Allentown, Brenda L. O'Donnell and her husband Mark of Emmaus, Tina M. Wagner and her husband Jeremie of Center Valley; Grandchildren: Sara, Karlene, Ryan and his wife Sarah, Reginald, Victoria, Jordan, Abbigail, Kelcie; Great grandchildren: Wade, Olivia; Brothers: Lawson, Velles, Edward, Richard; Bill was predeceased by his sister Jean.Services: 11 am Friday, Cedar Hill M.P., 1700 Airport Rd., Allentown. No Calling. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers to St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, First Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2019
