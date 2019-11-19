|
|
William "J" Veon, 57, of Bethlehem passed away August 15th, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. He was the companion of Diane Smith for over 20 years. Born in Columbiana, Ohio, he was a son of the late William A. and Pauline F. (Zimmer) Veon.
Services: He was a member of the North End Wanderers A.A. Club, 308 Woodlawn Ave., Bethlehem, where a celebration of J's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 9th.
Contributions can be made in J's memory to The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, www.healthyanimalcenter.org, or Camp Papillon Animal Shelter of Stroudsburg, www.camppapillon.org.
Arrangements: Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2019