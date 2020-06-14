The Reverend Dr. William W. Matz, age 93, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord on June 11, 2020. It all began on January 3, 1927 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where the son of William T. Matz and Anna Wismer was nurtured in a Christian family of faith. His family was part of Ebenezer Mennonite Brethren of Christ. Following graduation from a vocational high school, he was drafted as a conscientious objector into the U.S. Army medical corps in World War II. He served in North Africa, Belgium and Germany, tending to those battered in battle who had lost limbs. These experiences helped to develop in him a world view and a growing call to enter the ordained ministry. Dr. Matz returned from military service to engage in a 14-year higher educationpath including a degree at Moravian College, a Master's degree from MoravianTheological Seminary, and a Th.M. degree from Princeton Theological Seminary. Later years provided the opportunity to pursue Ph.D. studies at Temple University and he received his Doctor of Ministry from Drew University Graduate School of Religion. His 20 years of pastoral parish service began in organizing a new congregation in New Hartford, NY, followed by parishes in New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania. He followed a call to serve as Dean of Moravian Theological Seminary for 17 years, during which the Seminary tripled in enrollment and multiplied new degree offerings to broaden areas of service of its graduates serving on four continents of the globe. During 15 years of post-retirement service, he engaged in teaching as an adjunct faculty of both Moravian College and Northampton Community College. Beyond parish and academic duties, he served a variety of community, regional and national agencies and endeavors. He served as a member of Borough Council for Nazareth Borough, Board of Directors of the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation, Advisory Board of the Salvation Army, Eastern District Board of the Moravian Church, Bethlehem Rotary Club, Board of Trustees to the Linden Hall School for Girls and Bethlehem Area Council of Churches. Moravian Theological Seminary awarded him with the John Hus Award for excellence in ministry. His wife, Reverend Dr. Mary Matz, who predeceased him, was the first Moravian woman ordained in North America in the Moravian Church. Together, they had provided a cumulative total of 87 years of ordained service. Dr. Matz served as editor of "Accents", a Moravian Theological Seminary newsletter, authored Religion Columnist monthly for the Express Times in a column called "Spiritual Journey" and published a book, Discovering Promise in a World of Uncertainty. Dr. Matz was married to the late Rev. Dr. Mary (Dill) Matz for 58 years. He is survived by two sons: William, Jr. and his wife, Dr. Debbie Matz of Bethlehem, PA and Randall Charles of Charlotte, NC. He has four grandchildren: Brandon Matz and his wife, Lauren of New York, NY, Ashley O' Brien and her husband Patrick of Bethlehem, PA, Jenny Matz of Charlotte, NC and Chelsea Matz and her husband Spencer Syfrig of Zurich, Switzerland, two great-grandchildren, Hadley and William, and three additional great-grandchildren are on the way. He is predeceased by his sister, Mary Emma Greenzweig and brother, Donald W. Matz.



"Jesus is Lord!" Depart in peace, good and faithful servant.



SERVICES: Services are private and due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a future date as circumstances may in time permit. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem.



CONTRIBUTIONS: Memorial contributions may be sent to East Hills Moravian Church, 1830 Butztown Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017 and/or the Moravian Theological Seminary, 60 W. Locust Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store