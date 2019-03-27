|
|
William Wesley Wentz died peacefully on March 25, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Palmerton to Howard and Mary (Kleintop) Wentz in 1926, he served during World War II in the Army Air Corps stationed in Guam. After returning home he earned an engineering degree from Pennsylvania State University and became a lifelong Nittany Lions fan in the process. His early work helped make titanium alloy a viable commercial product. After retirement, he returned to Palmerton and enjoyed a second career as a well-known watercolorist and teacher, winning many art show prizes and ribbons. He taught at the Baum School of Art in Allentown as well as privately. Survivors: Wife Beatrice (Handwerk); three sons; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother and sister-in-law Richard and Priscilla Wentz. He was predeceased by his sisters Nancy, Barbara and Nina. Services: Private, at the convenience of family. No calling hours. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019