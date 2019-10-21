|
|
William W. "Bill" Williams, 78, of Germansville died Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Brenda J. (Wanamaker) Williams to whom he was married 45 years last March 23. Born in Slatedale, November 29, 1940, Bill was the son of the late Griffith and Perma E. (Wertman) Williams. He was employed as a courier for the New Tripoli Bank for the last 20 years. Prior to that, he was an independent truck driver for 20 years. Bill was a past president of Grundsau Lodge # 1, and a member of the Hausch Lodge, Heidelberg Game Association, and Slatington Lodge # 440, F. & A.M.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Brenda; children, Tammi L. Dannecker (Fred) of Springville, Wanda L. Geist (Mark) of Kempton, Terri A. Williams of Weissport, Scott D. Christman (Rita) of Germansville, Scott W. Williams of New Tripoli, Kim M. Bieber (Jesse) of Lehighton, Marcie A. Clarkin (Brian) of Sudbury, MA; fourteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; predeceased by a sister, Betty M. Fenstermaker, a granddaughter, Missy L. Dannecker, and a nephew, Larry A. Williams.
Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with Pastor Brian L. Haas officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:30 – 8:00 pm Wednesday and 9:30 – 10:30 am Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Slatedale Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heidelberg Game Protective Association c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 21, 2019