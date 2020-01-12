|
William W. Sanderson Jr., 91, of Bethlehem, entered the presence of the Lord on Sat., Jan. 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Louise (Dennis) Sanderson. Born in Easton, he was the son of the late William Sr. and Clara Sanderson. He served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a mechanic in area car dealerships and later as a custodian in the BASD at Liberty High School. He was a Deacon and member of Calvary Temple in Allentown. In addition to his wife, Louise, he is survived by his children, William Sanderson III (Brenda), Prentice Sanderson, Robert Sanderson, Bruce Sanderson; stepchildren, Kathryn Adamu (Muhammed), Edward Holmes Jr. (Brenda), Stephanie Holmes, Dennis Holmes (Regina), Anthony Holmes, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss him very much. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn Sanderson, daughter, Rosalind Shelly and 3 brothers, Robert Payne, James Larks and Harry Larks.
Services: Relatives and friend are invited to his viewing on Thursday, Jan. 16th, from 9-10:30 A.M. followed by a funeral service at 10:30 A.M. all in Calvary Temple, 3436 Winchester Rd., Allentown 18104. Burial - Cedar Hill Mem. Pk. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020