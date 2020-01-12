Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Calvary Temple
3436 Winchester Rd.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Calvary Temple
3436 Winchester Rd
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sanderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Walter Sanderson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Walter Sanderson Jr. Obituary
William W. Sanderson Jr., 91, of Bethlehem, entered the presence of the Lord on Sat., Jan. 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Louise (Dennis) Sanderson.  Born in Easton, he was the son of the late William Sr. and Clara Sanderson.  He served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.  He worked as a mechanic in area car dealerships and later as a custodian in the BASD at Liberty High School. He was a Deacon and member of Calvary Temple in Allentown. In addition to his wife, Louise, he is survived by his children, William Sanderson III (Brenda), Prentice Sanderson, Robert Sanderson, Bruce Sanderson; stepchildren, Kathryn Adamu (Muhammed), Edward Holmes Jr. (Brenda), Stephanie Holmes, Dennis Holmes (Regina), Anthony Holmes, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss him very much.  He was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn Sanderson, daughter, Rosalind Shelly and 3 brothers, Robert Payne, James Larks and Harry Larks.

Services: Relatives and friend are invited to his viewing on Thursday, Jan. 16th, from 9-10:30 A.M. followed by a funeral service at 10:30 A.M. all in Calvary Temple, 3436 Winchester Rd., Allentown 18104.  Burial - Cedar Hill Mem. Pk. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem.  More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -