Rev. William W.J. Ennis
William W.J. Ennis, 89, died unexpectedly on September 19 in his home at Phoebe Terrace, Allentown.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William W. and Edna G. (nee Weisler) Ennis. He graduated from Central High School and the University of Pennsylvania, both in Philadelphia. He earned his Master of Divinity Degree at the Lutheran Theological Seminary, Gettysburg and completed his post-graduate studies at the Drew Graduate School of Religion, Madison, New Jersey. He received an honorable discharge from the United States Naval Reserve in 1958.

Early in his career, he served pastorates in Allentown and Bethlehem. He also briefly worked in the late 1960s as a reporter for the Bethlehem Globe-Times.

In 1980, he moved to Lake Wynonah, Schuylkill County and began work with Lutheran Intermission of Berks and Schuylkill counties. He finished his career as the Chaplaincy Department Coordinator at the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution, Frackville.

In retirement, he enjoyed gardening, landscaping, and being surrounded by his wife, three children and four grandchildren. He read widely on subjects that included American politics, military history and Philadelphia's sports teams. He maintained throughout his life a deep interest in national affairs and never stopped setting goals, including running in his first 5k race last year.

He is survived by his wife of over sixty-six years, Lily H. (nee Ishkanian) Ennis; his son, Ron, husband of Karen, Weisenberg Township; and two daughters, Krina, wife of Gerald Pratt, Honesdale, and Jannell, wife of Richard Meagher, Land O Lakes, Florida. He is also survived by two grandsons, Jon and Will Pratt, and two granddaughters, Lily and Lacy Meagher. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard A. Ennis in 1997.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 27, 2020.
