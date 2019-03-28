William C. Yandrasitz, 90, of Dillsburg, formerly of Hanover and Camp Hill, passed away March 23, 2019 at Elmcroft of Dillsburg.He was born June 7, 1928 in Stiles, PA, son of the late Frank and Helen (Stausser) Yandrasitz.He was a graduate of Lehigh University and veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.Prior to retirement, he was a Computer Analyst employed with the Naval Depot. Preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Davies) Yandrasitz.Survived by his daughters: Barbara and Angela, both of Camp Hill and Mary Beth, of Mechanicsburg, grandchildren: Nicholas Pappas, Emma Yandrasitz and Beatrice Yandrasitz, as well as several nieces and nephews.Burial at Rolling Green Memorial Park Camp Hill with Military Honors will be at the convenience of the family.He will be missed by his family and everyone that knew him.Arrangements Neill Funeral Home, Camp Hill, PA. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary