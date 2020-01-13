|
Willis H. Heckman, 90, of Allentown, passed away suddenly in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, following a car accident on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was the husband of the late Alice J. (Deifer) Heckman, who died in 2018.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Willis T. and Marguerite (Kirschner) Heckman. Willis was a 1948 graduate of Allentown High School. He worked for many years as a shop steward and foreman in the printing business - starting with Miers-Bachman Printing Company for 40 years and later for GMA building inserting equipment for the newspapers for another 10 years before retiring. Willis came out of retirement to work for Super Fresh and Giant, totaling another 20 years and retired a second time at age 88.
Willis was active throughout his life in many sports. As a young man he was a caddy at Saucon Valley Country Club and was a caddy for pro Ralph Hutchinson. He enjoyed 36 years as a fast pitch softball pitcher (proudly pitching 5 no hitters), played basketball for 20 years (scoring 14 points in his last game before retirement), was a bowler for 40 years and loved to golf in his retirement.
Willis was an active member at North End Rod & Gun Club, President of the Lehman and Ohl Reunion, a volunteer Fireman for Pioneer Association and a member of the Firemen's Relief. He was also a member of St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allentown. Willis and his wife enjoyed traveling - to Florida, Cancun, the Islands and family vacations to Wildwood annually since 1951.
Survivors: Daughters, Deborah J. Ghazi and her husband Sal of Bethlehem and Beverly A. Reddinger and her husband Ronald of Breinigsville; daughter-in-law, Gail Heckman of Whitehall; brother-in-law, Paul Deifer; sisters-in-law, Marcia Heckman, Betty Lutte and Anna Rose Wilkinson; 4 grandchildren, Steven Ghazi and his wife Tara and William Ghazi and his fiancé Shannon Campbell, Paul and Erica Heckman; 6 great-grandchildren, Christian, Kaitlyn, Ashley, Mark, Xander and Lucas. Willis was preceded in death by a son Willis H. Heckman, Jr., three sisters and one brother.
Services: Interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Allentown Firemen's Relief Association, 2235 S. 11th Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 13, 2020