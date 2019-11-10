|
The Reverend Willis K. Heckler, Pastor Emeritus of Zion's Union Church, Maxatawny, 86, returned to his heavenly home surrounded by his family on Friday, November 8, 2019. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his recent medical struggles and ultimately gave him peace.
Born December 30, 1932 in Obelisk, Montgomery County, he was a son of the late Willis S. and Minnie (Stoudt) Heckler. Willis married his sweetheart, Sylvia A. (Trayer) Heckler on June 23, 1962 and spent 57 wonderful years as her loving husband.
Willis first worked as a laborer at the former Boyertown Casket Company. He then honorably and faithfully served our country as a Veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War.
Willis went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in History from Ursinus College, Collegeville. He then received his Master of Divinity Degree from Lancaster Theological Seminary. He was ordained in the United Church of Christ on June 23, 1963. Reverend Heckler served the following United Church of Christ Parish's: Zion's Reformed Church, Ephrata, 4 years; Trinity Great Swamp, Spinnerstown, 6 years; Calvary U.C.C., Barto, 12 years; and Zion's Union Church, Maxatawny, 11 years. In addition, Wills also served as the librarian at the Ephrata Public Library for 2 years. He retired in 1998
In his spare time, Willis enjoyed anything that involved learning from history and researching. On any given day, he could be found gathering information from headstones at cemeteries, reading a book or diligently working on assembling his research found in his two published books, 2010 Maxatawny Cemetery Survey and 2012 Zion's Union Church Maxatawny Church Records. Willis was always an advocate for learning from our past and shared that love and passion with his wife, children and grandsons. He was recognized by Topton Borough in their recently published Topton Heroes collector card series.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Sylvia, Willis is survived by two daughters, Lisa M. (Heckler), wife of James R. Jones, Douglassville; and Sue Ellen Heckler, partner of Joann Urban, Norristown. Other survivors include a sister, Shirley (Heckler) Burger, Limerick, Montgomery County. There are also three grandsons: Matthew, Andrew and Joshua Jones. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.
SERVICES: A funeral service of Celebration and Thanksgiving will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion's Union Church, 329 Church Road, Kutztown, with The Reverend Jeffrey J. Butz, officiating. Interment with Military Honors provided by Ray A. Master Post 217 American Legion Honor Guard, Topton, will conclude the services in Zion (Maxatawny) Union Cemetery, Kutztown. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday evening, November 15, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. both times in the church.
CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made to Ursinus College Annual Fund, 601 East Main Street, Collegeville, PA 19426, https://www.ursinus.edu/support-uc/ways-to-give/online-gift-form/ ; or Lancaster Theological Seminary, Development Office, 555 West James Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, https://lancasterseminary.edu/support-lts/give-now/.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019