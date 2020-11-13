Wilma Jean (Ingram) Zarzeka, age 88, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 10, 2020 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center in Richlandtown, PA. She was the loving wife to Anthony J. Zarzeka with whom she shared 65 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Summit Hill, PA she was a daughter of the late George and Winifred (Hough) Ingram. Wilma graduated from Summit Hill High School in 1950 and earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from Kutztown University in 1954. She was an elementary school teacher for 38 years, primarily in the Southern Lehigh School District and retired in 1994. She was a former member of First United Church of Christ in Quakertown. Wilma loved teaching and inspiring children to learn and enjoy each day. Wilma was an avid sewer and many of her creative interior designs graced homes in the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley area. She also enjoyed reading, walking, bowling, doing puzzles (Soduko), fashion, the beach, casinos and of course shopping, shopping, shopping!! However, nothing compared to the love and time spent with her family…especially her children and grandchildren. Surviving along with her husband are children: Nancy (Zarzeka) Criscuolo, husband Robert and David Zarzeka. Grandchildren: Ryan Criscuolo, Kyle Criscuolo, wife Gabrielle, Carley Zarzeka, Marta Zarzeka, Allyson Criscuolo and Asa Zarzeka. Two nephews: Wayne Christman and Bob Christman (Julie). She was predeceased by sisters: Bernice Christman (Elmer) and Eileen Hrubovcak (Paul). The family has decided, with concern for all loved ones, to delay a memorial service until it is safe for all to gather and celebrate Wilma. Memorial contributions can be made to American Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market Street Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19160. Arrangements are entrusted to Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown. To view her online obituary and share memories and offer condolences, please visit www.nauglefcs.com
.