1/1
Wilma Jean (Ingram) Zarzeka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Jean (Ingram) Zarzeka, age 88, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 10, 2020 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center in Richlandtown, PA. She was the loving wife to Anthony J. Zarzeka with whom she shared 65 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Summit Hill, PA she was a daughter of the late George and Winifred (Hough) Ingram. Wilma graduated from Summit Hill High School in 1950 and earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from Kutztown University in 1954. She was an elementary school teacher for 38 years, primarily in the Southern Lehigh School District and retired in 1994. She was a former member of First United Church of Christ in Quakertown. Wilma loved teaching and inspiring children to learn and enjoy each day. Wilma was an avid sewer and many of her creative interior designs graced homes in the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley area. She also enjoyed reading, walking, bowling, doing puzzles (Soduko), fashion, the beach, casinos and of course shopping, shopping, shopping!! However, nothing compared to the love and time spent with her family…especially her children and grandchildren. Surviving along with her husband are children: Nancy (Zarzeka) Criscuolo, husband Robert and David Zarzeka. Grandchildren: Ryan Criscuolo, Kyle Criscuolo, wife Gabrielle, Carley Zarzeka, Marta Zarzeka, Allyson Criscuolo and Asa Zarzeka. Two nephews: Wayne Christman and Bob Christman (Julie). She was predeceased by sisters: Bernice Christman (Elmer) and Eileen Hrubovcak (Paul). The family has decided, with concern for all loved ones, to delay a memorial service until it is safe for all to gather and celebrate Wilma. Memorial contributions can be made to American Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market Street Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19160. Arrangements are entrusted to Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown. To view her online obituary and share memories and offer condolences, please visit www.nauglefcs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved