Wilmer H. Dise, 73, of Slatington passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Mary Jane (Ritter) Dise, whom he married April 3, 1965. Born in East Greenville on October 26, 1946, he was the son of the late Wilmer N. and Marie (Letterhouse) Dise. Wilmer was a lifelong farmer, and in 1984 founded the Clover Hollow Hunting Preserve. Following his retirement, he worked part time for A.F. Boyer's Hardware in Slatington. Wilmer was a member of the Copeechan Fish & Game Club, where he was supervisor of the fishing program, member of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and Ducks Unlimited. He was a member of Heidelberg Lutheran Church, Slatington.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by children: Wilmer H. Dise II, and wife Michelle of Slatington, Christine M. Afflerbach of Lehighton, Aaron J. Dise and wife Rachel of Slatington; grandchildren: Lucas Dise and wife Keturah, Andrew Afflerbach, Gary Dise, Sylvia Dise all of Slatington; great-grandchildren: Sterling Afflerbach & Grace Elizabeth Dise; sister: Margie and husband Harvey Kichline of Center Valley.



A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 to 11AM. Interment to follow the service at Heidelberg Union Cemetery, Slatington.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wilmer's name may be made to Heidelberg Lutheran Church, 5187 Irvin Rd, Slatington, PA 18080.



