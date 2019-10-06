Home

Wilson A. Zerfass Jr.


1929 - 2019
Wilson A. Zerfass Jr. Obituary
Wilson "Bill" Albert Zerfass, Jr., 90, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

He was born August 18, 1929, in Nazareth, PA, son of the late Wilson Albert and Sue Demko Zerfass. He was predeceased by his beloved first wife, Anna Wilson Zerfass, of 64 years; his son-in-law, George Bernard Burger; and his three brothers.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1947 until 1950. Upon his discharge, he entered the Civil Service and worked for the U.S. Marine Corps at Headquarters USMC in Washington, D.C., and retired in 1984. Bill had a long association with Ocean View Baptist Church, both as church staff and lay leader. He served as church treasurer, church administrator, deacon, Sunday School teacher and served on various committees. He was ordained to the ministry by Ocean View in August 1996. Bill was the former Minister of Church Resources.

He is survived by his wife, Margene; his children, Barbara Welebir, Betsey Zerfass, Patti Burger and Andrew Zerfass. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Erin Dower (Tom) and two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Zachary, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019
