Wilson Gonzalez Ortiz Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilson Gonzalez Ortiz Jr, age 53, passed away peacefully on May 16 , 2020. Wilson was truly loved by Family and Friends.

He is survived by his Wife Yanira González Ortiz, his children Shay and Kenneth, stepdaughters Karina, Kiara and Melysa and six grandchildren.

The graveside services will be held at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Rd., Allentown on Wednesday May 20th at 1:00 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved