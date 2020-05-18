Or Copy this URL to Share

Wilson Gonzalez Ortiz Jr, age 53, passed away peacefully on May 16 , 2020. Wilson was truly loved by Family and Friends.



He is survived by his Wife Yanira González Ortiz, his children Shay and Kenneth, stepdaughters Karina, Kiara and Melysa and six grandchildren.



The graveside services will be held at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Rd., Allentown on Wednesday May 20th at 1:00 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store