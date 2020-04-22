Wilson W. "Reds" Glose
Wilson W. "Reds" Glose, 89, of Allentown, died April 16, 2020 in Manor Care Health Services, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Nancy Jane (Mullin) Glose. Wilson was a sales associate at Walmart in Whitehall after retirement. Prior to that, he was a food service manager for 18 years at Dorney Park, Allentown, and was a tree trimmer and foreman for Asplundh Tree Specialists, Jenkintown, PA. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Harry A. and Dorothy E. A. (Brey) Glose. He was a 1949 graduate of William Allen High School. Wilson was a life member of the Slatington Skeet Club and a member of the Izaak Walton Archery Club, Allentown. Survivors: Daughter: Kerry L. wife of David Magliane of Allentown, Sons: Michael Glose and his wife Lisa of Pen Argyl, PA, Stephen Glose of Lothian, MD, and Patrick Glose of Carnegie, PA, Brother: Thomas Glose and his wife Sophie of Jim Thorpe, PA, 5 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.
