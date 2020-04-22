Wilson W. "Reds" Glose, 89, of Allentown, died April 16, 2020 in Manor Care Health Services, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Nancy Jane (Mullin) Glose. Wilson was a sales associate at Walmart in Whitehall after retirement. Prior to that, he was a food service manager for 18 years at Dorney Park, Allentown, and was a tree trimmer and foreman for Asplundh Tree Specialists, Jenkintown, PA. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Harry A. and Dorothy E. A. (Brey) Glose. He was a 1949 graduate of William Allen High School. Wilson was a life member of the Slatington Skeet Club and a member of the Izaak Walton Archery Club, Allentown. Survivors: Daughter: Kerry L. wife of David Magliane of Allentown, Sons: Michael Glose and his wife Lisa of Pen Argyl, PA, Stephen Glose of Lothian, MD, and Patrick Glose of Carnegie, PA, Brother: Thomas Glose and his wife Sophie of Jim Thorpe, PA, 5 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.