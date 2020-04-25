Winfield W. Knerr, 88, formerly of Moorestown, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Old Orchard Health Care Center in Bethlehem Township. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Edna A. (Felker) Knerr. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Estella (Reichenbach) and Winfield A. Knerr, and he attended school in Catasauqua. Winfield worked for the Rinn Paper Company and Bethlehem Steel before becoming a crayon molder at Binney & Smith, now Crayola. During his 25 plus years at Binney & Smith, Winfield helped pioneer the Wax Recycling Program to reduce waste. At the same time, he was a motor route carrier for the Easton Express, serving more than 200 customers. Throughout his life, Winfield was an avid gardener, fisherman, and hunter. He served as a Boy Scout leader, sang Barbershop for many years, and volunteered for the Fish Driving Service. After retirement, he worked part-time for Palmeri Motorcoach Service, sang with Lehigh Valley Bethlehem Area MORA, Nazareth Area Community Chorus, and the church choir of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, of which he was a member. Winfield also enjoyed volunteering for Musikfest and Christkindlmarkt. Survivors: Daughter, Sariann L. and son, Timothy T., both of Moorestown, and son, Eric D. and his wife, Natalie, of Danielsville; brothers, David G., of Whitehall, and Lowell S. and his wife, Mildred, of Bethlehem; sister, Joann J. Lambert and her husband, Richard, of Bethlehem; numerous cousins, nieces, and newphews. Services: A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date when the health restrictions have been lifted. A private service for the family was held at the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Interment was at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Wilkes-Barre. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Winfield's memory to the Boy Scouts of America or Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital, 850 South 5th Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

