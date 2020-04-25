Winfield W. Knerr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Winfield's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winfield W. Knerr, 88, formerly of Moorestown, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Old Orchard Health Care Center in Bethlehem Township. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Edna A. (Felker) Knerr. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Estella (Reichenbach) and Winfield A. Knerr, and he attended school in Catasauqua. Winfield worked for the Rinn Paper Company and Bethlehem Steel before becoming a crayon molder at Binney & Smith, now Crayola. During his 25 plus years at Binney & Smith, Winfield helped pioneer the Wax Recycling Program to reduce waste. At the same time, he was a motor route carrier for the Easton Express, serving more than 200 customers. Throughout his life, Winfield was an avid gardener, fisherman, and hunter. He served as a Boy Scout leader, sang Barbershop for many years, and volunteered for the Fish Driving Service. After retirement, he worked part-time for Palmeri Motorcoach Service, sang with Lehigh Valley Bethlehem Area MORA, Nazareth Area Community Chorus, and the church choir of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, of which he was a member. Winfield also enjoyed volunteering for Musikfest and Christkindlmarkt. Survivors: Daughter, Sariann L. and son, Timothy T., both of Moorestown, and son, Eric D. and his wife, Natalie, of Danielsville; brothers, David G., of Whitehall, and Lowell S. and his wife, Mildred, of Bethlehem; sister, Joann J. Lambert and her husband, Richard, of Bethlehem; numerous cousins, nieces, and newphews. Services: A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date when the health restrictions have been lifted. A private service for the family was held at the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Interment was at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Wilkes-Barre. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Winfield's memory to the Boy Scouts of America or Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital, 850 South 5th Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
KNERR FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HIS LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
HOLY CROSS,MOORESTOWN
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved