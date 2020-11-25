Winfred D. Fields, 76, of Breinigsville, passed away on November 22, 2020, at Legacy Place Cottages in Allentown. He was the husband of Carol E. (Rodenhouser) Fields for 56 years on March 14th. Winfred was born in Baltimore, MD son of the late Raymond and Evelyn (Brown) Fields.He was a member of the Lehigh Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses.Survivors: Wife Carol, daughter Kimberly M. Roberts wife of William, sons Kevin M. Fields and Kyle M. Fields husband of Manja, 4 grandchildren Micah Roberts, Shawn Roberts, Ashlee Edwards wife of Stephen and Cody Fields, 3 great-grandchildren Quinn, Rainbow and Zane Edwards.Service: Private, arrangements by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown.