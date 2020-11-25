1/
Winfred D. Fields
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winfred D. Fields, 76, of Breinigsville, passed away on November 22, 2020, at Legacy Place Cottages in Allentown. He was the husband of Carol E. (Rodenhouser) Fields for 56 years on March 14th. Winfred was born in Baltimore, MD son of the late Raymond and Evelyn (Brown) Fields.

He was a member of the Lehigh Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses.

Survivors: Wife Carol, daughter Kimberly M. Roberts wife of William, sons Kevin M. Fields and Kyle M. Fields husband of Manja, 4 grandchildren Micah Roberts, Shawn Roberts, Ashlee Edwards wife of Stephen and Cody Fields, 3 great-grandchildren Quinn, Rainbow and Zane Edwards.

Service: Private, arrangements by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home in Allentown.

www.Herrronfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved