Wing Cheuk Lo, 95, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was the husband of Mary Seimei (Huang) Lo for 62 years. Born in Macau, he was a son of the late Lou Lim Iok and Si Lo. He worked for Bell Telephone Laboratories in Allentown for many years after earning his PhD in Ceramic Engineering from Rutgers University. After retiring from Bell Labs, he began a second career in community organizing, playing a key role in the early development of the Lehigh Valley Organization of Chinese Americans. Among his favorite leisure activities were international travel, and fishing, whether from a boat or on a small creek by the side of the road.
Surviving with his wife are sons, David of San Diego, CA and Alan of Irvine, CA; a daughter, Cynthia of Allentown; a brother, Wing Din of New York City; a sister, Phyllis of Taipei, Taiwan; six grandchildren and a great-grandson.
A memorial service will be held at a future date announced by the Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Benevolent Care Fund, Kirkland Village, 1 Kirkland Village Circle, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020