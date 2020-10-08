1/1
Winifred E. Bennicoff
1929 - 2020
Winifred E. (Marshall) Bennicoff, 91 years, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Florida. She was the widow of Roderick R. Bennicoff, who passed away last year. Born in Fogelsville, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Lena L. (Furst) Marshall. She worked in the Alumni Records Dept at Muhlenberg College in Allentown for many years. Survivors: Daughter, Barbara Heyder, husband Robert of Coconut Creek.

Graveside Service: 11:30 AM Friday, October 9, at Grandview Cemetery, 2735 Walbert Ave., Allentown. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Assoc. LV – N.E. Division or the American Lung Assoc., c/o Keller Funeral Homes, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, PA 18051.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Grandview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
October 7, 2020
I was fortunate to know her for over 25 years. From the very first time of meeting, we became friends immediately. I was dating her daughter Barbara. The more time went on, the closer we became. I am very proud to say not only a lovely lady, but warm, kind, caring to everyone she met. Very dedicated to her family, and in certain times very feisty. Funny, innocent, loved her naps during afternoons. Enjoyed her bingo games loved evening hours, doing1000 piece puzzles and watching TV. She was my best friend other than my wife. We used to talk for hours at a time she will surly be missed. God Bless her keep her safe.
Robert Heyder
Family
October 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
ED AND MARLENE HOWARD
Friend
