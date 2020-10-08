I was fortunate to know her for over 25 years. From the very first time of meeting, we became friends immediately. I was dating her daughter Barbara. The more time went on, the closer we became. I am very proud to say not only a lovely lady, but warm, kind, caring to everyone she met. Very dedicated to her family, and in certain times very feisty. Funny, innocent, loved her naps during afternoons. Enjoyed her bingo games loved evening hours, doing1000 piece puzzles and watching TV. She was my best friend other than my wife. We used to talk for hours at a time she will surly be missed. God Bless her keep her safe.

Robert Heyder

