Winifred E. (Marshall) Bennicoff, 91 years, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 in Florida. She was the widow of Roderick R. Bennicoff, who passed away last year. Born in Fogelsville, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Lena L. (Furst) Marshall. She worked in the Alumni Records Dept at Muhlenberg College in Allentown for many years. Survivors: Daughter, Barbara Heyder, husband Robert of Coconut Creek.
Graveside Service: 11:30 AM Friday, October 9, at Grandview Cemetery, 2735 Walbert Ave., Allentown. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Assoc.
LV – N.E. Division or the American Lung Assoc
., c/o Keller Funeral Homes, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, PA 18051.