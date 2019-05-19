Winifred E. Bradford, 85, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Valley Manor Nursing Home in Coopersburg, PA. She was born February 17, 1934, in Cementon, PA to the late Marvin and Helen (Hoosier) Murphy. She was a 1952 graduate of Whitehall High School. She worked in a variety of banking positions for over 20 years, starting with Merchant's Bank of Allentown. Winnie was always exceptionally good with finance and numbers and thrived in her roles with the bank. Winnie truly loved to socialize and had the gift of gab. She treasured her friends and the card club that she participated in for over 40 years. She enjoyed simple pleasures such as working in her yard and gardens, but her ultimate joy was spending time with her family – especially her two grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Winifred will be lovingly remembered by her son, James Nichols and husband Brian of Savannah, GA; daughter, Jennifer (Nichols) Shields and husband Ralph of Coopersburg, PA; sister, Doreen Miller; brother, James Murphy; and grandchildren, Lilly and Ralphie Shields. SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at 11:00A.M. on Friday, May 24, 2019 in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem PA 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or www.alzfdn.org. Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary