Winifred E. Oswald
1926 - 2020
Jesus came to take Winn to the room he has prepared for her.

Winifred E. (Wertman) Oswald, 93, formerly of Slatington, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Edward H. Oswald. Born in Lynn Township, Lehigh County, October 1, 1926, Winifred was the daughter of the late Robert H.S. and Eva V. (Hausman) Wertman. She was employed as a filler operator on the production line of the former ALPO Pet Foods, in South Whitehall Township for 27 years before retiring in 1988. While employed, she served as the first woman union steward. Winn made an impact on everyone she met.

Survivors: Grandson, Christopher Ceykovsky (Candida) and Great Grandchildren, David and Kenzie of Van Aestyne, TX; predeceased by children, Mary L. Shanholtz and Winfred W German.

Service: Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Ebenezer Church Cemetery, New Tripoli. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com

Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Winn will live on in memories, stories and hearts of many. She has come into may lives and I'm greatful to have the privilege of knowing her. I'm greatful for family, friends and care givers that were there for her over the years.
Winn is home now, with family, loved ones and her puppies that she has lost over the years.
Love you Winn.
Christopher Piper
Friend
