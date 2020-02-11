Home

Winifred J. Miller

Winifred J. Miller Obituary
Winifred Miller, 77 of Macungie, passed away peacefully at home on January, 30, 2020.

She was the wife of Jack Miller of Macungie. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Franklin & Winifred (McFadden) Kolb. She was a graduate of William Allen High School and Allentown Finishing School.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters, Britt Stulpin and her husband Scott, Kimberly Reph and her husband Rich and her grandson Zachary.

A private service will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2020
