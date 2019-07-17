|
Winifred M. Williams, 98, passed away peacefully at The Willow Senior Living Community, Macungie. She was the wife of the late George P. Williams and the daughter of the late Myrtle K. Cole.
She was a member of Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church in Allentown.
Survivors: daughter, Donna Kent; brother, Robert Cole; grandchildren, Reid M. Kent and wife, Betty; Todd E. Kent and companion, Diane Mann; former daughter-in-law, Michele Kent; and six great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by husband, George; sisters, Dorothy Orendach, Ruth Schiavone, and Gladys Seidel; and brother, Richard Cole.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday July 22, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery, Cherryville Rd., Northampton, followed by a Celebration of Life Luncheon at Superior Restaurant, 102 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Winifred's memory to Trinity Memorial Church in care of the funeral home. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, Pa 18067, is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 17, 2019