Winifred P. Seifert, 90, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday March 25, 2019 while in the care of St. Luke's Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Rodman H. Seifert who passed away in 2005. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Irene M. (Smith) Harte. Winifred was a graduate of Liberty High School and Moravian College. She was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem. Winifred truly treasured her time spent at Lake Teedyuskung with friends and family. Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Barbara Seifert-Sigmon and her husband Bruce; sister Peggy Ann Figlear and her husband Francis; Sister-in-Law, Eleanor Harte; Nephews John Figlear, David Harte and Barry Harte. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert J. Harte. Services: A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery, 1851 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Winifred's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 67 W. Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019