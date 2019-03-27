Dr. Wistar Borthwick Paist, 99, of Emmaus, passed away Sunday, March 24 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was born in Doylestown to Stanley Scott Paist, Sr. and Gertrude (Kolbe) Paist. His family moved to Glenside and he graduated from Abington High School with a letter in soccer. He enjoyed soccer so much that, 30 years later as an East Penn School Board member, he introduced soccer into the East Penn curriculum.He was chosen in the second draft before World War II and was assigned to recruit for the United States Army in Roanoke, Virginia, where he was amazed at the number of young men who reported with unknown first names (initials only) and unknown birthdates (unspecified day and month). When war was declared, he was reassigned to the staff of General Henry. After graduating from OCS, he joined the 20th Armored Division and then acted as courier between Army Headquarters for the South Pacific in San Francisco and any small U.S.-held Pacific Islands. Aboard a variety of U.S. and foreign ships, he endured many dangers like harbor bombings.Honorably discharged from the Army, he enrolled in Muhlenberg College for pre-dental studies. While at college, he met Agnes Troxell, whom he married on December 26, 1947, and with whom he celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in 2018.After leaving Muhlenberg, he earned his D.D.S. at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. After completing additional education, he became a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry in 1973. His dental practice of nearly 40 years began in Allentown and relocated to Emmaus.He was a charter member of Emmaus Masonic Lodge No. 792 (32nd degree), Captain and then Second Division Commander of Macungie VFW Post 9264, Elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, Rotarian, Friend of the Emmaus Public Library, and a team member in various bowling leagues and bridge clubs. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to Army reunions and elder hostels.Dr. Paist is survived by his wife, Agnes; daughter, Debra (retired ALJ); son, Dr. Wistar, Jr. (dentist in Emmaus) and his wife, Linda (teacher in Northwestern Lehigh High School); and granddaughter, Alison.Services: Memorial Service 11 AM Friday, March 29, 2019 in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church, 3231 W. Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18104. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.comContributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Allentown or to the Emmaus Public Library, 11 E. Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary