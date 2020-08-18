1/1
WOJCIECH JANUSZ WASKIEWICZ
1959 - 2020
Wojciech Janusz Waskiewicz, 61, of Albrightsville, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home. He is the husband of Irena (Sikorska) Waskiewicz. He was born in Warsaw, Poland on January 31, 1959 to Jerzy Waskiewicz of Warsaw, Poland and the late Marianna (Bielawska). He owned and operated Kavva's on Broad, a Polish European Market, Bethlehem for the past 1.5 years. Wojciech is a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church, Brodheadsville. He was a musician for Bez Szefa Band, playing in NY, NJ from 1996 – 2011.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife of 38 years; children: Kacper Waskiewicz of Bethlehem, Victoria J. of Albrightsville; sister: Jolanta Piotrowska of Warsaw, Poland.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday August 21, 2020 and 8:15 - 9:15 a.m. Saturday followed by the service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Incarnation of our Lord Catholic Church, 617 Pierce St, Bethlehem. Interment will be held in Poland. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Waskiewicz Family.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
AUG
21
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
AUG
22
Calling hours
08:15 - 09:15 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
AUG
22
Service
10:00 AM
Incarnation of our Lord Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 18, 2020
May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace! Spoczywaj w Spokoju Wiecznym!
Tamara Tarnacka
Friend
August 18, 2020
Our family is so very sad to hear of your fathers passing. May your faith keep you strong and his love continue to shine upon you in the days ahead.
The Family and Crew at Joe&#8217;s Tavern
Friend
