Woodrow A. Levy, 69, passed away on Wednesday, Nov 27th at Columbia Presbyterian University Hospital in New York City. He was the husband of Yvonne (Amici) Levy, they were married for 13 years. He was the son of the late H. Woodrow and Jacqueline V. (Sine) Levy.
Woody was a manager at AT&T Wireless for 27 years before retiring in 2015. Prior to that, he worked in the zinc mines in the Center Valley area. Since retirement he worked part time for Scott Auto Group. He particularly loved this job due to the number of people he met while driving their courtesy shuttle.
Woody was a kind, gentle and loving man who was always willing to offer his help to one and all. He found great joy in cooking and baking for his friends and family. He loved music and attended both the original Woodstock concert as well as the 40th anniversary celebration. Woody was very passionate about sports and on any given game day he could be found in his favorite chair cheering on his beloved Eagles, Flyers or Phillies. Most of all though he loved his family and taught them many of life's lessons with patience and infinite passion.
He is survived by his wife Yvonne; daughters Ami Egan (Tom Egan) and Emily Edmondson (Jon Bremner); stepdaughters Pam Edmondson (Al Barchini) and Debbie Edmondson; stepson Tom Olewine (Marie Olewine); sisters Deborah Levy (Michele Pressman) and Dolly Bilger (late husband Jack Bilger). Also his grandchildren Jessica, Kaitlyn, Grace and Aiden and seven step grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and his beloved pets Clara, Maisie and Sassy. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Christopher Levy.
Services: Memorial visitation 6-8pm on Monday, December 9th at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown. Memorial service at 11am on Tuesday, December 10th with visitation from 9-11am in the funeral home.
Directions at: www.AllentownFunerals.com.
Contributions can be made in Woody's memory to Peaceable Kingdom, www.lvpeaceablekingdom.info/donate.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2019