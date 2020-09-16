Woodrow "Woody" Frey, 86, of Emmaus, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Betty J. (Fenstermacher) Frey. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in August 2020. Born in Easton, he was a son of the late Woodrow M.O. and Kathryn E. (Willever) Frey. Woody was the President of B & W Frey Inc. (T/A Frey's Fuel Service & Frey's Service Station) for 54 years until retiring in 2007. He was a member of the Jerusalem Church of Western Salisbury. He was also a member of New Temple Lodge #720, Lehigh Consistory, Forks of the Delaware Historical Arms Society (of which he served many years as a Director), Kentucky Rifle Association, PA Antique Gun Collectors, National Rifle Association, Antique Automobile Club of America and Ontelaunee Car Club. He enjoyed traveling, fishing and hunting, not only in PA but making many trips to other states and Canada, collecting numerous trophies. Woody was an avid collector of many different categories of antiques including firearms, automobiles and just about anything with a history and story to it.
Survivors: Wife, Betty; Sons: David A. and his wife Rita L. of Zionsville, Steven B. and his wife Deborah J. of Emmaus, Michael A. of Slatington; Grandchildren: Nicholas and his wife Melissa, Jaime, Zachary and his wife Candace, Amanda, Jacob; Great Grandchildren: Kailee, Kayden. Woody was predeceased by a grandson Jason.
Services: A viewing will be held on Thursday from 12:30 – 1:30 pm at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Services will be private. www.stephensfuneral.com
.
Contributions: to the church, 3441 Devonshire Rd., Allentown 18103 or St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem 18015.