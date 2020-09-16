1/1
Woodrow "Woody" Frey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Woodrow's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Woodrow "Woody" Frey, 86, of Emmaus, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Betty J. (Fenstermacher) Frey. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in August 2020. Born in Easton, he was a son of the late Woodrow M.O. and Kathryn E. (Willever) Frey. Woody was the President of B & W Frey Inc. (T/A Frey's Fuel Service & Frey's Service Station) for 54 years until retiring in 2007. He was a member of the Jerusalem Church of Western Salisbury. He was also a member of New Temple Lodge #720, Lehigh Consistory, Forks of the Delaware Historical Arms Society (of which he served many years as a Director), Kentucky Rifle Association, PA Antique Gun Collectors, National Rifle Association, Antique Automobile Club of America and Ontelaunee Car Club. He enjoyed traveling, fishing and hunting, not only in PA but making many trips to other states and Canada, collecting numerous trophies. Woody was an avid collector of many different categories of antiques including firearms, automobiles and just about anything with a history and story to it.

Survivors: Wife, Betty; Sons: David A. and his wife Rita L. of Zionsville, Steven B. and his wife Deborah J. of Emmaus, Michael A. of Slatington; Grandchildren: Nicholas and his wife Melissa, Jaime, Zachary and his wife Candace, Amanda, Jacob; Great Grandchildren: Kailee, Kayden. Woody was predeceased by a grandson Jason.

Services: A viewing will be held on Thursday from 12:30 – 1:30 pm at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Services will be private. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: to the church, 3441 Devonshire Rd., Allentown 18103 or St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem 18015.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved