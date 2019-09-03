|
Woodrow W. Sayers, Jr., 71, of Slatington, PA, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Born August 10, 1948, in Slatington, he was a son of the late Woodrow W. Sr. and Dorothy Mae (Becker) Sayers.
He and his wife, Linda J. (Hegedus) Sayers, celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on October 10, 2018.
Woodrow graduated from Slatington High School Class of 1966.
He was retired from Acme Markets where he worked for 40 years.
Woodrow was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Slatington Congregation.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Linda, are two children, Leah Kovalchick and her husband Peter and Aaron Sayers and his wife Kimberly; a brother, Jeff Sayers and three grandchildren, Cole, Emma and Luke Kovalchick.
A memorial service will be held at 3pm Saturday in Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 8110 Rte. 873, Slatington, PA. Call Saturday 2-3pm in Kingdom Hall. Arrangements are by the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., 2101 Northampton Street, Easton. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.
Memorials may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 8110 Rte. 873, Slatington, PA 18080.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 3, 2019