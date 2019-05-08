Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for Woodrow Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Woodrow W. Snyder Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Woodrow W. Snyder Jr. Obituary
Woodrow "Woody" W. Snyder, Jr., 75, of Northampton, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg.He was the loving husband of Valerie J. (Adams) Snyder; they would have celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary this coming August.Born Friday, July 30, 1943, in Fullerton, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Woodrow W., Sr. and Grace M. (Grischott) Snyder.He was employed as a millwright for Essroc Co., formerly known as Coplay Cement Company, for 25 years before his retirement in 2006.Woody was talented woodworker who enjoyed spending time creating custom pieces for his family. He also loved to bake and was extraordinary at doing so.In addition to his loving wife, Valerie, he is survived by son, Brian T. Snyder, Whitehall; Daughter, Cheryl Barry, Allentown; sisters, Sandra and Linda Snyder and companion Doc, both of Northampton; brothers, Randy Snyder and companion, Carol, Northampton; Larry Snyder and wife, Carolyn, Northampton; Sister-in-law, Gloria Snyder, FL; and his beloved canine companion, Kodi. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Elsie Adams, Coplay; and Sisters-in-law, Holly Reenock, Whitehall; and Tonia Adams, Schnecksville.He was predeceased by siblings, Donald and Kay Snyder; and father-in-law, Harold Adams.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. May 9, 2019, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. Burial will follow at Neffs Union Cemetery, North Whitehall Twp. Friends and family may call from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now