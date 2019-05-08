Woodrow "Woody" W. Snyder, Jr., 75, of Northampton, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg.He was the loving husband of Valerie J. (Adams) Snyder; they would have celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary this coming August.Born Friday, July 30, 1943, in Fullerton, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Woodrow W., Sr. and Grace M. (Grischott) Snyder.He was employed as a millwright for Essroc Co., formerly known as Coplay Cement Company, for 25 years before his retirement in 2006.Woody was talented woodworker who enjoyed spending time creating custom pieces for his family. He also loved to bake and was extraordinary at doing so.In addition to his loving wife, Valerie, he is survived by son, Brian T. Snyder, Whitehall; Daughter, Cheryl Barry, Allentown; sisters, Sandra and Linda Snyder and companion Doc, both of Northampton; brothers, Randy Snyder and companion, Carol, Northampton; Larry Snyder and wife, Carolyn, Northampton; Sister-in-law, Gloria Snyder, FL; and his beloved canine companion, Kodi. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Elsie Adams, Coplay; and Sisters-in-law, Holly Reenock, Whitehall; and Tonia Adams, Schnecksville.He was predeceased by siblings, Donald and Kay Snyder; and father-in-law, Harold Adams.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. May 9, 2019, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. Burial will follow at Neffs Union Cemetery, North Whitehall Twp. Friends and family may call from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary