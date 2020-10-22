1/
Yalcin Adar
1953 - 2020
Yalcin Adar, 67, of Slatington, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home. Born June 7, 1953 in Istanbul.

A loving husband to wife, Catharine Hope Adar; father of Tufan Tom Adar, husband of Katie Adar; father of Ceylan Jane Adar; grandfather of Tyler, step-grandfather of Joey and devoted friend Barbara Scheirer.

The family will receive friends from 11am – 1pm on Monday, October 26, 2020 for "A Celebration of Life" at Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home, 4214 Main Street, Slatedale, PA 18079.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kevin E Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc
4214 Main St
Slatedale, PA 18079
(610) 767-3700
