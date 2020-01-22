Home

JESSE JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME
426 HANOVER AVENUE
Allentown, PA 18109-2150
(610) 776-7701
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
American Club of Coplay
300 Cherry Street
Coplay, PA
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
American Club of Coplay
300 Cherry Street
Coplay, PA
Service
Following Services
American Club of Coplay (Repast to follow burial)
Burial
Following Services
Garden of Peace Cemetery
Whitehall, PA
Yasmine Tyrea Allen Woodruff


1997 - 2020
Yasmine Tyrea Allen Woodruff Obituary
Yasmine Tyrea Allen Woodruff, 22, of Bethlehem, PA passed away January 14, 2020. She was born March 29, 1997 in Easton, PA.

Yasmine was a current student at Northampton County Community College. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and godchildren: Tyshawn, Tyreise and Tyreif. She was a loyal, loving, protective and best friend to her siblings: Kennyatta Jr., Keiana, Khireim, Niyceire and Na'Taiya Allen. She was also known for her excellent artistic abilities.

Survivors: husband, Todd Woodruff; loving parents, Kennyatta Sr. and Natasha Tyrea Sampson-Allen of Whitehall, PA; grandparents, Vianna Moore of Easton, PA and Earl Sr. and Daryl Sampson of Lower Nazareth, PA and Tony Sr. and Patricia Allen of Philadelphia, PA; uncles, Tony Sr., Calvin II, Jakata, Matthew, Christopher and Earl Jr.; aunts, Shawanda, Danielle and Tatiana. She will also be missed by a host of cousins.

Yasmine was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Benjamin Sampson, Sr., Dollie Mae Sampson and Anna Hall.

Services: Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at American Club of Coplay located at 300 Cherry Street, Coplay, Pa 18037. Public Viewing: 9:00 – 11:00 Burial to immediately follow service at Yasmine's final resting place, Garden of Peace Cemetery in Whitehall, PA.

Repast for all in attendance to immediately follow the burial at American Club of Coplay.

Arrangements: Jesse Johnson Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020
