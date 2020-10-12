Yolanda Sunderer, 87, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Cedarbrook. She was the wife of the late Joseph Sunderer. Born in South Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Gigiotto) Pane. She was a waitress at various restaurants in the Lehigh Valley and prior worked at PP&L where she met Joe. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Yolanda was active at the senior Citizens Center and enjoyed playing pinochle and magic tricks. She was a member of the Crazy Kids Group.



Survivors: son, Edward L.; daughters, Joanne C. wife of Vinny Quinn and Marianne L. wife of Cameron Becker; sister, Antoinette Frey; three grandsons, Daniel, Matthew, and wife, Cortnee and Brian; three great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Karen.



Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am Friday, October 16, 2020in St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Ave, Allentown. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 am in the church. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Yolanda's memory may be made to Lehigh County Humane Society 640 Dixon St, Allentown, PA 18103



