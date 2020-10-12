1/1
Yolanda Sunderer
Yolanda Sunderer, 87, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Cedarbrook. She was the wife of the late Joseph Sunderer. Born in South Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Gigiotto) Pane. She was a waitress at various restaurants in the Lehigh Valley and prior worked at PP&L where she met Joe. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Yolanda was active at the senior Citizens Center and enjoyed playing pinochle and magic tricks. She was a member of the Crazy Kids Group.

Survivors: son, Edward L.; daughters, Joanne C. wife of Vinny Quinn and Marianne L. wife of Cameron Becker; sister, Antoinette Frey; three grandsons, Daniel, Matthew, and wife, Cortnee and Brian; three great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Karen.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am Friday, October 16, 2020in St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Ave, Allentown. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 am in the church. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Yolanda's memory may be made to Lehigh County Humane Society 640 Dixon St, Allentown, PA 18103

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 12, 2020.
