Dr. You Song Kim, 89, of Allentown and formerly of Emmaus, died peacefully at home on Feb. 12, 2019. He was the husband of Dr. Kyu Sun (Lee) Kim. Born in Seoul, Korea, he was the son of the late Baek Mann Kim and Hwa Nyo Lee. Dr. Kim was a graduate of the first class of Seoul High School and Seoul National University. He received his Bachelor's (with honors) and Master's degree in Ceramic Engineering from North Carolina State University, and received his PhD in Materials Science from Rutgers University. During his 30 years as a research scientist at Bell Labs, he was awarded the title of "Distinguished Member of Technical Staff for his critical contributions to the development of magnetic materials and magnetic memory technologies, and was granted a U.S. Patent for inventing a fabrication process for integrated optical circuits. Following his retirement in 1990, Dr. Kim was recruited to return to Korea by the founding president of Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) to become a professor of electronic materials. Concurrently appointed as vice president at POSCO's Research Institute for Science and Technology (RIST), he managed a multi-million dollar research budget, but was most proud of mentoring his masters and doctoral students during his 10-year tenure. Upon his return to Emmaus, he happily continued to teach as a professor of optic materials at Rutgers and Lehigh University as well as serving as a consultant to a high-tech company, OptronX where he enjoyed keeping abreast of new technologies while sharing his vast knowledge, expertise and business connections amassed over the years. While his intellectual pursuits were professionally fulfilling, his passion and joy has always been being with and serving people. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, serving over the years as a Webelos scout leader, deacon, elder, and on the Lehigh Presbytery. Though he picked up golf late in life, he became an avid golfer and longtime member of Brookside Country Club where he had four memorable holes-in-one. Dr. Kim is survived by his wife, Kyu Sun; sons, David Lee Kim and wife Phyllis and John Lee Kim and wife Melissa Hart; daughter, Esther Lee Kim and husband Jonathan Lee; brothers, Woo Seung Kim and Jeffrey Kim; sisters, Young Hyang Kim, Young Bin Kim, and Young Hee Abramson; grandchildren, Turner, Quin, Mikala, Kolby, Julia, Abigail, and Hannah. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, 3231 West Tilghman St., Allentown. The Calling Hour will be 10 AM to 11 AM at the church. Interment will follow in the church memorial garden. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Luther Crest Benevolent Care Fund, 800 Hausman Road, Allentown, PA 18104. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2019