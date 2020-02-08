|
It's been a tough first year without you. Every day we think about you and miss your bright smile and ready laugh. Your legacy lives on in each one of us. We feel your presence watching over us, encouraging us, and comforting us and yet as we celebrate the many milestones of our family, we miss you oh so much. How proud you would be of your children and grandchildren! We love and miss you! Forever in our hearts - Kyu Sun, your children and grandchildren
Published in Morning Call from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020