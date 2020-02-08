Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for You Kim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

You Song Kim

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
You Song Kim In Memoriam
It's been a tough first year without you. Every day we think about you and miss your bright smile and ready laugh. Your legacy lives on in each one of us. We feel your presence watching over us, encouraging us, and comforting us and yet as we celebrate the many milestones of our family, we miss you oh so much. How proud you would be of your children and grandchildren! We love and miss you! Forever in our hearts - Kyu Sun, your children and grandchildren
Published in Morning Call from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of You's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -