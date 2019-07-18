|
|
Yusef Albert Milliron died Saturday July 13, 2019 in Allentown, Pennsylvania due to natural causes. He was born on July 30th,1967 in Newark, NJ to his parents, Rita Brown Baxter, and Denny Milliron. He graduated from West Side High School. He married Dorian Milliron on June 10, 2017. The Millirons resided in Allentown, PA. Yusef worked as a cook at Billy's Downtown Diner. Yusef is survived by his wife Dorian Milliron his, mother Rita Brown Baxter and Stepfather Albert Baxter his children, daughter Sharita Milliron and son Yusef Milliron Jr., stepdaughter Shameen Sims, and stepson Terrell Sims sisters, Michele Brown-Harris, Joanna Brown, Alronica Canada, Renitta Franklin, Cynthia Simmons, Aliyah Lee, Gena Baxter, Veandra Baxter-Short, He is also proceeded by a host of nieces and nephews. Special thanks to his niece Sharia Brown
A celebration service will be held on Saturday July 20th, 2019 at 1p.m.at Jesse Johnson Funeral Home 426 Hanover Avenue Allentown, PA 18019. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Yusef's life, he will be laid to rest at Heavenly Rest Cemetery Hanover, NJ at 12: 00p.m on July 22nd, 2019.
Memorial donations in memory of Yusef may be made to Dorian Milliron at P.O Box 5050 Bethlehem PA 18015
Published in Morning Call on July 18, 2019