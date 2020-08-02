1/1
Yvette Atiyeh Neidig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvette Atiyeh Neidig, 77, of Allentown, passed away July 31, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Karl Neidig, who passed away in 1999. Born in Amar-al-Hosn, Syria, she was the daughter of the late Albert A. and Shiela (Azar) Atiyeh.

Yvette was a graduate of Dieruff High School. She had very fond memories of the life our family had in the small village of Amar and of our family home in Allentown. She treasured her life with her beloved husband, Karl, both of whom were Jehovah's Witnesses, helping many people in various states to learn about our loving Creator Jehovah God and his son, Jesus Christ.

She enjoyed music, loved to dance, and watch old movies. Yvette was a dear, loving, kind person who was always supportive of others. She was deeply loved by family and friends and will be in our hearts forever.

Survivors: Sisters, Yvonne Barrett, wife of Thomas, and Mae Atiyeh; Brother, Jack Atiyeh, husband of Dawn; Sister-In-Law, Sahar Atiyeh, widow of George, Sr.; 4 Nieces; 3 Nephews; 8 Great-Nieces and Nephews. Yvette was predeceased by her brothers, George, Sr., Robert "Bobby", Fouad, and Samir Atiyeh.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com

I went to the countries underneath the Earth to the peoples of the past, but you lifted my life from the pit. Oh Jehovah, my God. – Jonah 2:6 JB

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved