Yvette Atiyeh Neidig, 77, of Allentown, passed away July 31, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Karl Neidig, who passed away in 1999. Born in Amar-al-Hosn, Syria, she was the daughter of the late Albert A. and Shiela (Azar) Atiyeh.
Yvette was a graduate of Dieruff High School. She had very fond memories of the life our family had in the small village of Amar and of our family home in Allentown. She treasured her life with her beloved husband, Karl, both of whom were Jehovah's Witnesses, helping many people in various states to learn about our loving Creator Jehovah God and his son, Jesus Christ.
She enjoyed music, loved to dance, and watch old movies. Yvette was a dear, loving, kind person who was always supportive of others. She was deeply loved by family and friends and will be in our hearts forever.
Survivors: Sisters, Yvonne Barrett, wife of Thomas, and Mae Atiyeh; Brother, Jack Atiyeh, husband of Dawn; Sister-In-Law, Sahar Atiyeh, widow of George, Sr.; 4 Nieces; 3 Nephews; 8 Great-Nieces and Nephews. Yvette was predeceased by her brothers, George, Sr., Robert "Bobby", Fouad, and Samir Atiyeh.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
I went to the countries underneath the Earth to the peoples of the past, but you lifted my life from the pit. Oh Jehovah, my God. – Jonah 2:6 JB