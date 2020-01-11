|
|
Yvonne (Cochue) Andrews, 99, died peacefully on January 6, 2020. Born in NY, NY, daughter of Joseph Louis Henry and Eliza Mae (Moore) Cochue, Yvonne lived over fifty years in Allentown, PA. She previously resided in Briarcliff Manor and Ardsley, NY. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Francis Burr Andrews, 96, who passed away on May 24, 2016.
Yvonne is survived by three children: Donald R. Andrews (Trudy E.) of Brookfield, CT, Patricia A. Nizlek of Old Greenwich, CT, and Elaine A. Davia (Michael Piranio) of Sugarloaf Key, FL. She was preceded in death by her eldest daughter Carol L. Parker of New Milford, CT. Yvonne is further survived by four grandchildren: Andrea L. (Parker) Todd, (Jake), George E. Parker, (Melissa), Liza (Davia) Elder, (Lucas Andrew), and April L. (Nizlek) Jelinek, (Michal). She is also survived by seven great-grand children: Abigail Grace, Laceybelle, and Gillian Rose Todd, Gregory Parker, Aelan Chase and Eliana Vae Elder, and Leonard Robert Jelinek.
Yvonne graduated from Gorton HS, Yonkers, NY and the Packard School of NY. Earlier in her life, she taught dance classes, was a competent seamstress, and was active in Parent-Teacher Organizations. Yvonne volunteered for the Lehigh County Association for the Blind, served on the Auxiliary Board of the Allentown Art Museum, the Westchester American Red Cross at the Veterans Administration Hospital and various Cancer Organizations. Yvonne, a Mayflower Descendant, travelled extensively including six continents and most major cities of the world. An avid reader, she enjoyed bridge clubs, cruises, dancing, family gatherings and beach vacations.
The family wishes to thank our mother's caregivers Sheron and Loretta, Maria and Latoya, and Charo and Cecilia, for their dedication and understanding in caring for Yvonne.
A burial and celebration of Yvonne's life will be private.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 11, 2020