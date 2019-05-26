|
|
Yvonne M. Shaw, 66, of Emmaus, passed away on May 24, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the daughter of the late Arthur E. and Geraldine B. (Seip) Moyer. Yvonne was currently employed by the East Penn School District. Survivors: Daughter; Melody Shaw and husband Cote Haas, Son; Jesse Shaw and wife Jenn, Brother; Ron Moyer, Sisters; Donna De Franco and Kathy Sattazahn, 5 Grandchildren; Kaylie, Aireanna, Jaxson, Jace, and Aria.Services: Memorial Service 5:30 P.M. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 Hamilton Street, Allentown. A calling hour will be held from 4:30-5:30 P.M. Friday.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019