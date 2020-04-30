Yvonne S. Orlando
1938 - 2020
Yvonne S. Orlando 81, of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday April 28, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem due to complications of COVID-19. Born in Allentown on November 28, 1938, she was the daughter of the late John and Angela (Herman) Schiavone. She was a 1957 graduate of Allentown High School. Jim and Yvonne met during summer school at Kutztown while they were taking classes. They started to date in 1961, and were married on December 14, 1963. Yvonne taught special education in Allentown School District for three years in the primary level. Additionally she was a home tutor in Bethlehem Area School District for two years. She enjoyed reading novels, crossword puzzles, art work, and TV shows. Yvonne was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Allentown. Surviving is her husband Jim, daughters; Sheila Ann wife of Ricky Garrett in Alabama, Victoria Orlando in Breinigsville, Jennifer Orlando in Bethlehem, and a son Dominick J. of Quakertown. Yvonne's granddaughters are; Amanda in Georgia, and Larissa in Alabama. Brothers Frank (Donna), and John (Melinda) both in Allentown. Catholic Burial Services are private in Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception, 501 Ridge Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18102. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
