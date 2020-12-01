1/1
Yvonne S. Senyak
Yvonne S. Senyak, 87, of Allentown passed away peacefully at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Monday, November 30th. Born in Lansdale, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret (Anders) Stoneback. Yvonne was the wife of Paul Senyak with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. She was a 1951 graduate of Liberty High School in Bethlehem. Yvonne worked for Bell Telephone as a telephone operator. She was also a retiree of Lehigh University Printing and Mailing Services. Yvonne was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ in Orefield. Her main interests were her growing family, card club, photography, bowling, and her love of travel.

Survivors: In addition to her husband, she will be fondly remembered by her daughters, Sandra Kay Raber and husband Carl, and Terry Lynn Dennis and husband Richard, Grandchildren, Jayme Zick, Scott Christy, Nicholas Christy, Rachel Dennis and Eric Dennis. Great grandchildren, Aurora Strecker, Genieva Zick, Sienna Zick, and Ayden Zick. Yvonne was predeceased by her parents and brother Bryan Stoneback.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com

lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society Lehigh Valley Unit 3893 Adler Pl. Suite 170 Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2020.
November 30, 2020
Paul, my sincere condolences. My prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Kimberly Eisenhart
Friend
