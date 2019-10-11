Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First UCC
151 S. 4th Street
Quakertown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First UCC
151 S. 4th Street
Quakertown, PA
View Map
Zane R. Stauffer Obituary
Zane R. Stauffer, 87, of Quakertown, died on Oct. 7 at his home. He was the loving husband of the late Starr E. (Beck) Stauffer for 54 years. Born in Quakertown, he was a son of the late Ralph & Dorothy (Ackerman) Stauffer. Zane graduated from Quakertown Community High School in 1949 and later earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Ursinus College. He worked as a financial secretary for the W.M. Moyer Company in Quakertown for 54 years. He was a member of First UCC in Quakertown, served on the Quakertown School Board for 28 years in many roles including president and treasurer, served on the Board of the Upper Bucks County Area Vocational Technical School, served on the Richland Water Authority for over 20 years, and was a member of the Masonic and Grundsow #4 Lodge. He was the choir director for many years at Keller's church and sang on the Zion Hill Choral society for many years. Zane sang on the church choir for many years. He also played trumpet in the Allentown Band for many years. He enjoyed his vegetable garden, spending time with his grandchildren and even mowing his yard. Surviving are his children: Glenn, wife Sandra of Quakertown and Lynn Routson, husband Robert of Quakertown; grandchildren: Meredith Flickinger, husband Evan, Melissa Routson, Madeleine Routson, Tyler and Anastasia Stauffer; great grandson: Cameron Flickinger; step grandchildren: Stephen, Shana, Brook, Sessa and three great-step grandchildren. Zane was predeceased by a grandson: Dustin and a sister, Wanda Long, and her late husband Robert. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM, Tue., Oct. 15 at the First UCC, 151 S. 4th Street, Quakertown, with visitation hours beginning at 9:00. Interment will be held privately. Memorial contributions can be made to First United Church of Christ, Quakertown, PA 18951. To view his online obituary please visit www.nauglefcs.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2019
