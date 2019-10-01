Morning Call Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Zelma Yeakel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zelma C. Yeakel

Zelma C. Yeakel Obituary
Zelma C. (Emenhizer) Yeakel, 95, passed away surrounded by family members at Westminster Village in Allentown on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born in Orviston, PA to the late Ruben and Jennie (Kepheart) Emenhizer. Zelma was predeceased by her loving husband Delbert G. Yeakel. She enjoyed being the best mother in the world. She also enjoyed bowling in her Christian bowling league.

Zelma is survived by her son Rev. Larry E. and his wife Darlene E. of Lehighton, daughter Eileen M. and her husband George B. Belzner of Schnecksville and six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

Services for Zelma will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the Allentown Church of God, 1928 Chapel Avenue, Allentown, PA 18103.

Arrangements made by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown, PA 18106 www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 1, 2019
