|
|
Zoe Seator Roble of Bethlehem, PA formerly of Easton, PA died March 7, 2020 at Moravian Village. She was 101 years old, and until shortly before her death had her usual keen intellect, energy and resourcefulness. Born Aug. 31, 1928 in Chicago, IL she was the daughter of the late Gordon T. and Wilhelmina (Dalrymple) Seator. Her husband of 63 years, Edwin J. Roble, died in 2006. She attended New Mexico State College during the Depression and was a graduate of East Stroudsburg State University. She was a supervisor at Northampton County Area Agency on Aging for many years where she was responsible for establishing and operating eleven Senior Centers throughout the County before retiring in 1983. She recently received a proclamation from the County Executive acknowledging her years of service. A very active community member and gracious hostess, Zoe had been a member of the League of Women Voters, AAUW Easton Branch, Northampton County Planned Parenthood, Forks of the Delaware Club, Fortnightly Club of Easton, UR Welcome Club of Easton, Proof of the Pudding Dinner Club, College Hill Presbyterian Church and several committees at Moravian Village. She enjoyed swimming, hiking, cross-country skiing and traveling extensively with her husband. Her hobbies were reading, knitting, bridge and gardening.
She is survived by 2 sons: Timothy D. (wife Beverly) of Denver, CO, Daniel T. (wife Donna) of Medfield, MA; 5 grandchildren: Gordon, William, Benjamin, Elizabeth and Jane; and 6 great-grandchildren: Mia, Olivia, Jaden, Cayla, Charlotte and Caroline.
A Celebration of her Life will be held in the Spring with timing to be announced by the Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Interment will be private in Nisky Hill Cemetery. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com. Contributions in her memory may be made to JDFR (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), 210 Woods Rd., Palmerton, PA 18071.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2020